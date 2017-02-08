The Warriors are unbeaten and lead the conference with a 6-0 mark. Anoka-Hennepin, which is second, lost to Brainerd 5-3 Jan. 23.

Jake Heikkenen also recorded two goals for Brainerd goals and Zachary Denny and Blaise Edinger each collected one.

"Tonight's game was everything we expected, fast and physical," said Warriors coach Todd Person. "We made one mental mistake on defense in the first period and Anoka capitalized on it. After that I thought our players did an exceptional job of controlling both ends of the floor. The Anoka floor is smaller than we're used to and our kids have been working hard in practice on getting quick shots off from all areas of the floor. That work paid off as we did an excellent job of putting the puck in the net from our own zone and just inside their zone multiple times.

"Cody Vleck's job in goal tonight was spectacular. In the third period, Matt Allord came in after a short rest and gave us the lead that we needed. Late in the game, we had a tripping penalty. Cody took everything that they threw at him and our defense did what they needed to do."

Anoka 1 2 0—3

Brainerd 0 3 3—6

First period: A-Joey Manion 13:26

Second period: B-Jake Heikkenen 2:37, B-Zachary Denny 9:27, A-Manion (Tyler Ezell) 11:03, B-Blaise Edinger (Matt Allord) 11:20, A-Manion 13:15

Third period: B-Allord 0:59, B-Allord 4:06, B-Heikkenen (Jacob Heinlen) 8:09

Shots on goal: Brd 21, AH 26

Goalies: Brd-Cody Vleck (23 saves); AH-Ben Schmitz (15 saves)

Conference: Brd 6-0. Overall: Brd 9-0. Next: Robbinsdale/H/M-W vs. Brainerd at Riverside Elementary 4:30 p.m. Monday.