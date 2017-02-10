Search
3 cats found dead, 27 alive in Crosby home

    Wrestling: Tech rallies to knock off Warriors

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:03 a.m.

    Brainerd wrestled to a 24-6 lead after seven matches, but three forfeits at the end cleared the way for a St. Cloud Tech Tigers 39-30 Central Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Brainerd High School.

    Both teams entered the conference clash tied for second place with matching 6-1 record.

    Attlie Danielson posted a 3:38 pin at 106 pounds and Andy Schlosser scored a 5:06 pin at 145 pounds.

    Chad Orsburn tallied a 19-4 tech fall followed by a Cole Kubesh decision and a major decision from Braden Kramer.

    A Morgan Gibson pin at 182 stopped the bleeding a bit, but Tech scored 18 points on its three forfeit wins to secure its seventh-straight win.

    Tech 39, Brainerd 30

    106: Attlie Danielson (Brd) pinned Andy Johnson 3:38

    113: Chad Orsburn (Brd) tech fall Drevion Hemingway 4:00

    120: Cole Kubesch (Brd) dec. Alex Kern 11-6

    126: Luka Raijkic (SCT) dec. Brad Patnode 7-3

    132: Braden Kramer (Brd) maj. Dec. Tyler Zachman 11-0

    138: Graham Nistler (SCT) dec. Max Boran 6-0

    145: Andy Schlosser (Brd) pinnned Logan Hanson 5:06

    152: Luke Dorn (SCT) tech fall Jacob Berg 4:00

    160: Jayden Sundstrom (SCT) maj. Dec. Chance Miller 14-4

    170: Austin Brenner (SCT) pinned Forest Gibson 1:25

    182: Morgan Gibson (Brd) pinned Lucas Grams :51

    195: Tyler Hugg (SCT) forfeit

    220: Micah Mangel (SCT) forfeit

    285: Aaron Voigt (SCT) forfeit

    Conference: B 6-2. Overall: B 12-5. Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A team tournament TBA.

