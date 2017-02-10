Wrestling: Tech rallies to knock off Warriors

Both teams entered the conference clash tied for second place with matching 6-1 record.

Attlie Danielson posted a 3:38 pin at 106 pounds and Andy Schlosser scored a 5:06 pin at 145 pounds.

Chad Orsburn tallied a 19-4 tech fall followed by a Cole Kubesh decision and a major decision from Braden Kramer.

A Morgan Gibson pin at 182 stopped the bleeding a bit, but Tech scored 18 points on its three forfeit wins to secure its seventh-straight win.

Tech 39, Brainerd 30

106: Attlie Danielson (Brd) pinned Andy Johnson 3:38

113: Chad Orsburn (Brd) tech fall Drevion Hemingway 4:00

120: Cole Kubesch (Brd) dec. Alex Kern 11-6

126: Luka Raijkic (SCT) dec. Brad Patnode 7-3

132: Braden Kramer (Brd) maj. Dec. Tyler Zachman 11-0

138: Graham Nistler (SCT) dec. Max Boran 6-0

145: Andy Schlosser (Brd) pinnned Logan Hanson 5:06

152: Luke Dorn (SCT) tech fall Jacob Berg 4:00

160: Jayden Sundstrom (SCT) maj. Dec. Chance Miller 14-4

170: Austin Brenner (SCT) pinned Forest Gibson 1:25

182: Morgan Gibson (Brd) pinned Lucas Grams :51

195: Tyler Hugg (SCT) forfeit

220: Micah Mangel (SCT) forfeit

285: Aaron Voigt (SCT) forfeit

Conference: B 6-2. Overall: B 12-5. Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A team tournament TBA.