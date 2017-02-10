Wrestling: Tech rallies to knock off Warriors
Brainerd wrestled to a 24-6 lead after seven matches, but three forfeits at the end cleared the way for a St. Cloud Tech Tigers 39-30 Central Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Brainerd High School.
Both teams entered the conference clash tied for second place with matching 6-1 record.
Attlie Danielson posted a 3:38 pin at 106 pounds and Andy Schlosser scored a 5:06 pin at 145 pounds.
Chad Orsburn tallied a 19-4 tech fall followed by a Cole Kubesh decision and a major decision from Braden Kramer.
A Morgan Gibson pin at 182 stopped the bleeding a bit, but Tech scored 18 points on its three forfeit wins to secure its seventh-straight win.
Tech 39, Brainerd 30
106: Attlie Danielson (Brd) pinned Andy Johnson 3:38
113: Chad Orsburn (Brd) tech fall Drevion Hemingway 4:00
120: Cole Kubesch (Brd) dec. Alex Kern 11-6
126: Luka Raijkic (SCT) dec. Brad Patnode 7-3
132: Braden Kramer (Brd) maj. Dec. Tyler Zachman 11-0
138: Graham Nistler (SCT) dec. Max Boran 6-0
145: Andy Schlosser (Brd) pinnned Logan Hanson 5:06
152: Luke Dorn (SCT) tech fall Jacob Berg 4:00
160: Jayden Sundstrom (SCT) maj. Dec. Chance Miller 14-4
170: Austin Brenner (SCT) pinned Forest Gibson 1:25
182: Morgan Gibson (Brd) pinned Lucas Grams :51
195: Tyler Hugg (SCT) forfeit
220: Micah Mangel (SCT) forfeit
285: Aaron Voigt (SCT) forfeit
Conference: B 6-2. Overall: B 12-5. Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A team tournament TBA.