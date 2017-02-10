Conan helps Patriots RB White get a truck after all

Quarterback Tom Brady, who gave his MVP truck from Super Bowl XLIX to cornerback Malcolm Butler as a way of saying thanks for his game-saving interception against Seattle Seahawks, said after last Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons that White deserved the honor.

However, since that championship game in 2015, the Super Bowl MVP no longer receives a truck.

Brady won his fourth Super Bowl MVP after guiding the Patriots to 31 unanswered points in an astounding, come-from-behind 34-28 overtime victory against the Falcons. Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots' eight-play, 75-yard drive in overtime ended with White's game-ending, 2-yard touchdown run. In all, White carried six times for 28 yards and two scores to go with a Super Bowl-record 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The 25-year-old White's three touchdowns and one two-point conversion totaled a record-setting 20 points in the Super Bowl.

"James White, he is just everything you want in a teammate," Brady said Monday after accepting the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended the quarterback for four games to open the season over Deflategate. "We kept going to him, that speaks for itself."

White, the Patriots' 2014 fourth-round draft choice out of Wisconsin, is still working off his rookie contract and will make $690,000 next season.

White appeared on TBS' "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" on Thursday, where the host surprised him with a Ford F-150.

O'Brien, a Massachusetts native, presented White with the truck as the audience roared.

"I wouldn't get 14 catches if he wasn't throwing me the ball," White told O'Brien. "He's more than well deserving of that award. He's our leader. He's the reason we fought back into that game."