Oakley and Dolan have been engaged in a long-running feud and Dolan told ESPN Radio that Oakley is not welcome in the building.

"Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again," Dolan said before clarifying. "It's not necessarily a lifetime ban, but I think the most important thing with that is you need to keep the Garden the place that's comfortable and safe for everyone who goes there."

Dolan ordered arena security to remove Oakley during Wednesday's game between the Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. The 53-year-old Oakley was restrained by several security guards and taken to the New York City Police Department and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass.