Area Girls Basketball: Rangers outscore Huskies

Shyanne Loiland finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Rangers, who have won four straight and improved to 8-2 against section opponents.

Gabby Martin led Pillager with 18 points and Bethany Gielow tallied 16. It was the first section loss for Pillager, which dropped to 2-1.

Pillager 22 26—48

Crosby-Ironton 25 34—59

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 18, Tricia Engholm 5, Hailea Books 2, Bethany Gielow 16, Emma Litke 5, Vanessa Peterson 2. FG 17-55 (31 percent), FT 12-24 (50 percent). 3-point 2-17 (12 percent). Overall: 15-8. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 4, Shayla Loiland 8, Alyssa Klancher 7,Karli Nixon 8, Shyanne Loiland 12, Jami Nelson 13, Mariah Bodle 7. FG 23-59 (39 percent), FT 6-11 (55 percent). 3-point 7-14 (50 percent). Overall: 12-9. Next: hosts Hinckley-Finlayson 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Pequot Lakes 76, Sebeka 60

SEBEKA—Corina Ruud posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Pequot Lakes snap a three-game losing streak with a 76-60 non-conference victory over Sebeka Friday.

Olivia Lane added 16 points followed by 11 from Kristin Skog.

Sebeka 25 35—35

Pequot Lakes 46 30—76

SEBEKA

Kenzie Nelson 14, Maya Lake 9, Madison Lake 14, Erin Lillquist 5, Megan Heino 8, Emily Huotari 2, Taylor Miller 5, Ava Rathcke 3. FT 22-40 (percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 1, Molly Dotty 4, Karli Skog 7, Olivia Lane 16, Kristin Skog 11, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 24, Bre Sewal l7, Sam Littman 2, Desera Engholm 2. FT 34-55 (percent). Overall: 15-6. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pierz 72, Paynesville 45

PAYNESVILLE—Thirteen different Pierz Pioneers scored, led by Kelsi Stuckmayer's 21 points, in Friday's 72-45 Central Minnesota Conference victory over Paynesville.

Brittny Boser added 11 points and Malea Boser scored eight for Pierz, which has won three straight and four of its last five.

PAYNESVILLE

Sierra Hoekstra 2, Kylee Everson 2, Kali Reiter 1, Katelyn Spanier 6, Taylor Reiter 1, Cora Hentges 15, Shantell Van Vleet 2, Johnson 16. FG 15-55 (27 percent), FT 13-27 (48 percent). 3-point 2-7 (28 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 5, Malea Boser 8, Kelsi Stuckmayer 21, Taryn Becker 6, Terri Tretter 4, Taylor Kimman 4, Rabeka Langer 2, Kacy Broschofsky 4, Brittney Boser 11, Avy Lease 1, Emily Daiker 2, Laura Skiba 2, Mariah Olesch 2 FG 21-53 (39 percent), FT 29-32 (90 percent). 3-point 1-10 (10 percent). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 9-12. Next: hosts Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 69,

Ogilvie 36

AITKIN—Naomi Lane tallied 17 points and Maggi Fellerman added 16 for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 69-36 Great River Conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Friday.

Ogilvie 18 18—36

Aitkin 40 29—69

OGILVIE

Shania Nahring 26, Maizy Burk 2, Emma Vogel 2, Lilly Lee 6. FG (percent), FT 11-19 (58 percent).

AITKIN

Samantha Forster 3, Taylor Ehnstrom 9, Naomi Lane 17, Kaija Davies 8, Maggi Fellerman 16, Ramsey Moe 9, Brooklyn Brezinsky 3, McKenna MacDonald 4. FT 13-21 (62 percent). Conference: 10-3. Overall: 13-8. Next: at Onamia 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.