Bemidji State lose lead, fall to Huntsville 5-2

The Beavers had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play, but Alabama Huntsville scored four unanswered goals in the final two periods to win 5-2 and force a split in their WCHA series finale Saturday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Kyle Bauman and Gerry Fitzgerald both scored on the power play for the Beavers (19-12-3, 19-5-2 WCHA), giving them a 2-1 lead at the first intermission after the Chargers (9-20-3, 9-14-3 WCHA) grabbed a 1-0 lead on Brennan Saulnier's goal.

That lead didn't last long.

Huntsville's Tyler Poulsen scored twice in the second period to turn the tide of the game and give the Chargers a 3-2 lead. His first goal, just 3 minutes, 11 seconds into the period, came via a pass from Saulnier, who finished the weekend with three points.

Poulsen then gave the Chargers the lead at the 10:43 mark of the second, finishing off a 2-on-1 chance to make it 3-2.

UAH outshot BSU 14-11 in the second period, but in the third period it was the Beavers who had the offensive advantage — they outshot the Chargers 12-4.

However, it was the Chargers who made the most out of their few opportunities. Matt Salhany made it 4-2 at 12:37 when he drove to the net and crashed into it and BSU goalie Michael Bitzer. The goal was reviewed briefly but the call was upheld.

BSU pulled Bitzer with more than three minutes to go but were unable to score. Instead, UAH's Hans Gorowsky got the empty-netter with 1:23 to play.

Bitzer made 20 saves for the Beavers, giving up four goals. That's just the third time in 33 starts that he's allowed four or more.

Junior Jordan Uhelski started in goal for UAH and made five saves in the first period before giving way to senior Carmine Guerriero, who stopped all 23 shots he faced in 40 minutes and earned the win.

The Beavers will be off next weekend before returning to the Sanford Center for their final series of the regular season, Feb. 24-25, when they take on Minnesota State.

Because they clinched the MacNaughton Cup, the Beavers will also be the No. 1 overall seed in the WCHA playoffs and have home ice throughout. The playoffs are scheduled to begin March 3-4.

MacNaughton on display in Bemidji

Fans who want to see the MacNaughton Cup in person (but don't want to wait two weeks for the next home series) can do so Monday, when it will be on display from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree and Green Mill in Bemidji.

According to a release from the BSU athletic department, the cup will be on display and players, coaches and staff will be present in the Doubletree Conference Room, which is attached to the Green Mill.

A cash bar will be available and those in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase food off the Green Mill bar menu.