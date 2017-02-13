Wild place D Brodin on injured reserve

Brodin owns 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games with the Wild this season and ranks third on the team in blocked shots (68) and fourth in time on ice at 19:46 per contest. He has missed last 12 games.

Minnesota also recalled forwards Zack Mitchell and Alex Tuch from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, and placed forward Tyler Graovac on waivers.

Mitchell, 24, skated in 10 games with Minnesota this season and made his NHL debut at Pittsburgh on Nov. 10. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound native of Orangeville, Ontario, has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 39 games with Iowa this season and leads the team with six power-play goals. He was signed as a free agent by the Wild on March 4, 2014.

Tuch, 20, made seven shots on goal and averaged 11:54 in time on ice in three games with Minnesota, making his NHL debut on Feb. 4 at Vancouver. He has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 36 games during his rookie season with Iowa, including five goals and four assists in his last six games. The 6-4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y., was selected by the Wild in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 NHL draft.

Graovac, 23, recorded six goals in 45 games with Minnesota this season.