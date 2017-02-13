Weightlifting: 5 Warriors win, 3 qualify for state
Five Brainerd Warrior student-athletes placed first in their weight divisions and three qualified for state following a USA Weightlifting competition at Little Falls High School Saturday.
Ellen Hickman, Lili Charlier and Madison Holm qualified for the state USA weightlifting meet.
Hickman won the varsity female 58-kilogram division with a total of 109kg (240 pounds) which is best in the state. Totals for each lifter are a combined total of the best snatch and clean and jerk lifts.
Cook paced the varsity female 75kg division with total of 92kg (203 pounds).
Charlier won the varsity female 90kg-plus division with total of 146kg (322 pounds) which also is best in the state.
Madison Holm won the junior varsity female 63kg division with a total of 92kg (203 pounds).
Brett Hague won the junior varsity male 94kg division with a total of 161kg (355 pounds).
The state high school meet is March 11 at Lakeville South High School.