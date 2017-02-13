NHL: Wild's Pominville first star

Pominville paced the NHL with six assists and eight points in four games to power the Western Conference-leading Wild (37-12-6, 80 points) to a 3-0-1 week.

He registered 2-2--4, his fourth career four-point performance and first since Jan. 1, 2011 (with Buffalo), in a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Feb. 7. He then collected one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 8 and in a 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 10.

Pominville capped the week with two more helpers, his sixth multi-point effort of 2016-17, in a 6-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 12.

The 34-year-old native of Repentigny, Que., has 10-25--35 in 55 outings this season, including 2-7--9 during a 5-game point streak.