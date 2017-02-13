NHL: Wild's Pominville first star
Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen and Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson were named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 12.
Pominville paced the NHL with six assists and eight points in four games to power the Western Conference-leading Wild (37-12-6, 80 points) to a 3-0-1 week.
He registered 2-2--4, his fourth career four-point performance and first since Jan. 1, 2011 (with Buffalo), in a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Feb. 7. He then collected one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 8 and in a 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 10.
Pominville capped the week with two more helpers, his sixth multi-point effort of 2016-17, in a 6-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 12.
The 34-year-old native of Repentigny, Que., has 10-25--35 in 55 outings this season, including 2-7--9 during a 5-game point streak.