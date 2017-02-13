Carlie Wagner scored 25 points including five 3-pointers. Kenisha Bell tallied 18 points with a 12-of-14 mark at the free throw line. She nine of her 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Jasmine Brunson scored seven points in the second half when the game was close. Taiye Bello grabbed nine rebounds and Whitney Tinjum had eight.

The Gophers outrebounded the Wildcats 48-38. For the second straight game Minnesota went to the free throw 34 times, connecting on 24 attempts Monday night.

In the first quarter, Wagner scored 10 of the Gophers' first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play, as they went ahead 15-10. Minnesota outrebounded Northwestern 16-7 in the period.

The Gophers went on a 9-0 run in the second to go up 32-20. Bell made a pair of free throws, then hit two jumpers in 24 seconds to cap the run with just under two minutes to go in the half. Bello scored at the buzzer to make it 34-22 at the break. Wagner had 16 points at halftime, including three 3-pointers.

Northwestern went on a 13-1 run to tie the game in the third at 35 less than four minutes into the half. The Gophers' points early in the quarter came at the free throw line. The Wildcats went ahead for the first time, 41-39 with just over three minutes left in the third.

Gadiva Hubbard stole a pass and assisted a Brunson fastbreak layup to regain the lead for Minnesota, 50-48 in the fourth. Bello scored off an offensive rebound for a four-point advantage. The Gophers went up by as much as nine and the Wildcats did not get closer than four after that.

Minnesota travels to face Michigan State on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. CT.