The 6-1 junior forward drained two free throws just over six minutes into the second half to become the eighth girl in C-I program history to reach the milestone. She tallied 16 points in the first half leading the Rangers to a 43-11 lead at the break.

It was the fifth straight section win for the Rangers who are 9-2 against 7-2A foes and are 13-9 overall after starting the season with five losses.

Nelson also contributed 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Shyanne Loiland added 12 points, seven assists and five steals.

Hinckley-F 11 8—19

Crosby-Ironton 43 30—73

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Shannon Olson 6, Hannah Balut 4, Jaedyn Brigan 1, Amanda Sadler 4, Aryanna Puetz 2, Hannah Davis 2. FG 8-44 (18 percent), FT 2-4 (50 percent). 3-point 1-8 (13 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Haylee Hanson , Abigail Schneider , Lily Peterson 3, Shayla Loiland 3, Alyssa Klancher 6, Kylie Monson 9, Karli Nixon 2, Danielle Rydberg , Mattie Kovatovich , Maddie Winegarner , Tori DeCent 5, Madison Bordwell, Shyanne Loiland 12, Jordyan Millsop, Jami Nelson 25, Mariah Bodle 8. FG 28-72 (39 percent), FT 12-17 (71 percent). 3-point 5-18 (28 percent). Overall: 13-9. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Friday.