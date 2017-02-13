Area Gymnastics: Flyers sixth in conference meet
MAPLE LAKE—Maddie Dehn placed 12th in the all-around competition for Little Falls and the Flyers finished sixth at Saturday's Granite Ridge Conference meet.
Team scores: 1-Becker 144.875, 2-Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 137.225, 3-Maple Lake 128.275, 4-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 124.275, 5-Paynesville 121.1, 6-Little Falls 109.85
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Marlee Louden (B) 8.9, 15-Maddie Dehn (LF) 7.1
Balance beam: 1-Louden 9.325, 15-Dehn 7.35
Floor exercise: 1-Haley Hubbard (B) 9.575, 24-Dani Schirmers (LF) 7.5
Vault: 1-Miranda O'Brien (B) 9.7, 24-Dehn 8.05
All-around: 1-O'Brien 36.725, 12-Dehn 29.95
Next: Little Falls in Section 8-1A tournament at Perham Saturday.