Men's College Hockey: Mimmack, McLain on all-academic team

Mimmack is a 4-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award honoree. In the 12-year history of the award, there have been only 13 such student-athletes.

To WCHA Scholar-Athlete recognition, student-athletes must have completed at least one year of residency at their present institution prior to the current academic year. They must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 for the previous two semesters or three quarters. They may also qualify if their overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at their present institution.