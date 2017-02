Eight area junior basketball players won their respective age brackets in the Feb. 12 Knights of Columbus Free Throw championship in Brainerd. They are: Abby Palm (left), Danny Goodwin, Amber Dehne, Eli Hoelz, Jordan Mount, Cooper Johnson, Lily Peterson and Mitchell Degen.

Winners will advance to the Feb. 26 region competition in Aitkin. They are: Abby Palm and Danny Goodwin (age 9), Amber Dehne and Eli Holetz (Age 10, Jordan Mount (age 11), Cooper Johnson (age 12) and Lily Peterson and Mitchell Degen (age 13).