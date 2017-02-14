Central Lakes Conference: Russell, Raguse performers of week
Brainerd Warriors Michael Russell and Gabe Raguse were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending Feb. 11 in their respective sports.
In three boys basketball games last week, Russell amassed 47 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Against Alexandria, he had 23 points, five assists and seven rebounds.
In boys boys Nordic skiing, Raguse placed fourth at the Section 8 meet and led the Warriors to first place.