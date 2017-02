Area Wrestling: Cards advance with big win

Spencer Miller and Alex Erpelding also posted sub one-minute pins for the Cardinals, who also got pins from Bradyen Christensen, Owen Bjerga, Blayne Dumpprope, Jasiah Paskewitz, Jonathan Lisson, Isaac Swendsrud and Braden Tyrell.

Staples-Motley 72, Breckenridge 12

106: Payton Bjerga (SM) forfeit

113: Brayden Christensen (SM) pinned Zach Haire 3:35

120: Spencer Miller (SM) pinned Dylan Pearson :47

126: Owen Bjerga (SM) pinned Hunter Gowin 1:51

132: Blayne Dumpprope (SM) pinned Jeremy Stack 3:26

138: Eric Lisson (SM) pinned Carter Gilles :24

145: Jasiah Paskewitz (SM) pinned Zach Petersen 6:23

152: Mason Meyer (Breck) pinned Cade Schmidt 4:53

160: Jonathan Lisson (SM) pinned Austin Snobl 1:00

170: Isaac Swendsrud (SM) pinned Mason Vig 1:52

182: Alex Erpelding (SM) pinned Daniel Erlandson :49

195: Taner Differding (Breck) pinned Shaine Guggenberger 5:23

220: Braden Tyrell (SM) pinned Gabe Diaz 1:30

285: Kyle Serich (SM) forfeit

Overall: SM 9-5. Next: Staples-Motley vs. Border West/Barnesville winner in Section 6-1A team semifinals at Breckenridge Friday.

New York Mills 36, Wadena-Deer Creek 33

NEW YORK MILLS—A heavyweight forfeit loss by the Wolverines became the deciding factor in the fifth-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek's 36-33 loss to the No. 4 New York Mills Eagles in the Section 6-1 team quarterfinals Tuesday.

Tyler Wheeler recorded the only pin for W-DC at 170 pounds.

New York Mills defeated the Wolverines 46-21 Dec. 6.

NYM 36, WDC 33

106: Dane Niemi (NYW) by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Carter Haman 8-3

120: Jayson Young (WDC) dec. Bren Salo 5-0

126: Chase Godel (WDC) by forfeit

132: Matt Frost (NYM) pinned Mitchell Haman 1:29

138: Alex Anderson (WDC) by forfeit

145: Dylan Fischer (NYM) dec. Blaine Snyder3-2

152: Alex Sandoval (NYM) dec. Cody Wheeler 8-7

160: Carter Wright (WDC) by forfeit

170: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Dan Frost 3:02

182: Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) pinned Jericho Baker 0:59

195: Steve Erkenbrack (WDC) dec. Johnny Flynn 11-5

220: Josh Olson (NYM) pinned Logan Wegscheid 0:30

285: Jett Stewart (NYM) by forfeit

Overall: WDC 9-12.