Boys Basketball: Russell, Warriors shoot down Willmar

Chris Karels added 17 points and Ben Staehling 10 for Brainerd, which beat Willmar

"We got a great win on the road at Willmar and played another very energetic game," said Warriors head coach Scott Stanfield. "Michael Russell was outstanding in all areas and hit big shots throughout the game. We were missing Joey Sauer, who was home sick, but Chris Karels and Ben Staehling filled in nicely and combined for 27 points.

"Tanner Lundberg had a nice floor game in his first varsity start replacing Sauer."

Brainerd shot 58 percent from the floor, including 12-of-23 from 3-point (52 percent).

Willmar 21 47—68

Brainerd 32 39—71

WILLMAR

Noah Streed 14, Donald Jurek 4, Noah Slagter 26, Noah Getz 3, Cameron Murphy 12, Dalton Rambow 2, Jacob Minnick 5, Drey Dirksen 2, FG 24-53 (45 percent), FT 11-13 (85 percent). 3-point 9-23 (39 percent).

BRAINERD

Michael Russell 26, Chris Karels 17, Brandon Burggraff 5, Michael Bieganek 8, Tanner Lundberg 5, Ben Staehling 10. FG 23-40 (58 percent), FT 13-21 (62 percent). 3-point 12-23 (52 percent). Conference: 6-7. Overall: 8-12. Next: hosts Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m. Thursday.