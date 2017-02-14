Area Boys Hockey: Flyers fall in OT

Johnson's goal at the end of the second period erased a Moose 2-0 lead and Sowada's goal 43 seconds into the third forced the overtime.

Nick Zwack punched in the winner 1:43 into OT for Monticello, which is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games.

Goalie Justin Pekula recorded 26 saves for the Flyers, who were outshot 29-17 and have lost four of their last five games.

MAML 0 2 0 1—3

Little Falls 0 1 1 0—2

Second period: MAML-Tanner Mros (Devan Lyons) 5:40; MAML-Jaden Jarmuzek (Mros) 6:28; NL-Landon Johnson (Brett Czajkowski, Sia McQuillian) 14:42

Third period: NL-Ben Sowada (Remington Retka) ppg 0:43

Overtime: MAML- Nick Zwack (Ben Ward) 1:51

Shots on goal: LF 17, MAML 29

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (26 saves); MAML-Tyler Klatt (15 saves)

Overall: LF 15-9. Next: Little Falls at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday.