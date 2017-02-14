Girls Basketball: Hot-shooting Willmar tops Warriors

Regan McElfresh tallied 22 points and Lexi Roby scored 11 for the Warriors, who were tied with Willmar for second in the CLC.

Heidi Sellman's 19 points pushed Willmar's win streak to six straight. The Cardinals shoot 57 percent from the field and 94 percent from the line. Brainerd was almost as impressive hitting 11-of-12 (92 percent) free throws.

Willmar 36 36—72

Brainerd 29 35—64

WILLMAR

Abby Berskow 7, Grace Sawyer 2, Jordyn Swoboda 8, Madi Linbo 5, Hannah Johnson 10, Cayle Hovland 13, Carly Wedel 8, Heidi Sellman 19. FG 26-46 (57 percent), FT 16-17 (94 percent). 3-point 4-11 (36 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 2, Lilllee Hardee 2, Kylee Heurung 19, Ashley Huber 2, Lexi Roby 11, Regan McElfresh 22, Courtney Russell 6. FG 24-75 (32 percent), FT 11-12 (92 percent). 3-point 5-25 (20 percent). Conference: 9-4. Overall: 14-8. Next: at Little Falls 7:30 p.m. Thursday.