Area Boys Basketball: Silgen, Rangers claim Mid-State crown

Silgen needed 17 points and reached the milestone in the second half.

Evan Edmundson scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half. Noah Gindorff added 16. Trey Jacobs scored 10 and Jonathan Jacobson rounded out C-I's scoring with 9.

Cody Huss paced Pequot Lakes with 16 points followed by Gage Westlund's 15 and Nathan Traut's 10.

C-I is 7-0 in the conference and 19-1 overall.

Pequot Lakes 27 26—53

Crosby-Ironton 30 49—79

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Nathan Traut 10, Gage Westlund 15, Cody Huss 16, Jordan Schommer 5, Zach Sjoblad 2, Tyler Manley 3. FG 9 (percent), FT 2-2 (50 percent). 3-point 11 ( percent). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 12-9. Next: vs. Shakopee in Community Clash at Hopkins 7 p.m. Saturday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 23, Sam Jordan , Isaac Burley , Will Silgen , Evan Edmundson 21, Trey Jacobs 10, Jonathan Jacobson 9, Noah Gindorff 16, Kyle Skeim , Trey Stangel . FG (percent), FT 11-12 (92 percent). 3-point ( percent). Conference: 7-0. Overall: 19-1. Next: at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 65, Onamia 40

AITKIN—Wyatt Sanford tallied 19 points during the Aitkin Gobblers 65-40 Great River Conference victory over the Onamia Panthers Tuesday.

Hunter Moe recorded 13 points for the Gobblers.

Onamia 21 19—40

Aitkin 26 39—65

ONAMIA

Rob Oehrlein 2, Josh Parrow 15, Preston Strelow 15, Kalvin Strecker 8. FT 4-6 (67 percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 19, DJ Haasken 9, Jeb Sanford 1, Garrett Westerlund 9, David Sanbeck 2, Hunter Moe 13, Caleb Curtiss 6, Spencer Jacobs 6. FT 4-7 (57 percent). Conference: 7-7. Overall: 8-14. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pine River-Backus 79, Blackduck 63

PINE RIVER—Nick Ackerman tossed in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 79-63 Northland Conference victory over the Blackduck Drakes Tuesday.

PR-B's Brady Raph tallied 16 and Kiel Struss added 12 as 12 different Tigers found tetheh scoring column.

Blackduck 28 35—63

Pine River-Backus 45 34—79

BLACKDUCK

Peyton Johnson 5, Shawn O'Brien 7, Brody Savich 13, Mark Kingbird 7, Kobe Arp 4, Dylan Moen 13, Ian Cease 14. FG 21-40 (52 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 1, Chris Krecklau 2, Brady Raph 16, Torry Hirschey 5, Nick Ackerman 19, Jordan Onken 2, Kiel Struss 12, Joe Manning 2, Justin Potz 2, Joe Davidson 8, Louis Bueckers 6, Nathaniel Wosmek 6. FG 29-52 (55 percent), FT 9-13 (69 percent). 3-point 12-24 (50 percent). Conference: 5-8. Overall: 9-12. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upsala 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 74

UPSALA—Noah Ross registered 20 points during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 75-74 loss to the Upsala Cardinals Tuesday.

Dacotah Mittag tallied 16 points for the Wolverines and Bereket Loer and Ryan Anderson each scored 13.

Upsala was 1-18 and losers for 12 straight going into Tuesday's game.

Upsala 31 44—75

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 42—74

UPSALA

Alex Thieschafer 9, Bennett Westrich 3, Myron Ripplinger 27, Parker Barth 2, Jorgan Kiley 18, Riley Johnson 16. FT 17-27 (61 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 13, Jonathan Pantages 4, Thomas Quincer 6, Lucas Doyle 2, Noah Ross 20, Ryan Anderson 13 , Dacotah Mittag 16. FT 25-41 (59 percent). Overall: 10-11. Next: hosts Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Albany 66, Little Falls 42

ALBANY—Michael Hanowski posted 15 points for the Little Falls Flyers in a 66-42 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Tuesday.

Little Falls lost to Albany 48-47 Jan. 27.

Albany 37 29—66

Little Falls 23 19—42

ALBANY

Parker Rieland 9, Alex Wolf 19, Jordan Schiffler 11, Ethan Hylla 6, Derek Mellesmoen 10, Corey Hinnenkamp 3, Mitchell Reber 2, Adam Winkels 6. FG 26-52 (50 percent), FT 4-5 (80 percent). 3-point 10-23 (44 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 5, Joe Alholm 2, Dylan Lukasavitz 2, Michael Hanowski 15, Brett Zawatzke 3, Derek Poser 5, Thomas Kunkel 2, Austin Erdmann 8. FG 15-39 (39 percent), FT 8-12 (67 percent). 3-point 4-17 (24 percent). Conference: 5-6. Overall: 8-13. Next: at Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nevis 74, Verndale 47

VERNDALE—Nathan Sabinash collected 13 points for the Verndale Pirates who saw their six-game winning streak end in a 74-47 non-conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Tuesday.

Mac Schluttner added 12 points and Kyle Schmitz scored 10 for Verndale.

Nevis 37 37—74

Verndale 23 24—47

NEVIS

Zach Henry 5, Andrew Dudley 3, Caden Kramer 2, Griffin Chase 21, Jack Landquist 21, Michael Landquist 16, Tom Wormley 6. FG 28-41 (68 percent), FT 13-16 (81 percent). 3-point 5-9 (55 percent).

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 10, Luke Weniger 2, Mac Schluttner 12, Jordan Brownlow 3, Nathan Sabinash 13, Andrew Barrett 2. FG 17-44 (38 percent), FT 10-13 (76 percent). 3-point 3-14 (21 percent). Overall: 14-6. Next: at New York Mills 8 p.m. Thursday.