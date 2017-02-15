Boys Basketball: C-I's Edmundson finalist for national shooting competition
Crosby-Ironton senior Evan Edmundson is one of 16 finalists to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships.
A fan vote at AmFam.com/FanVote will determine who competes in the event 2:30 p.m. April 2 in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four weekend in Phoenix.
The 16 "Fearless Dreamers" participating in each contest were selected by a committee representing the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.
The final 16 members for the 3-point contest are: Cooper Neese (Cloverdale, IN), Rylan Collins (Glendale, AZ), Jake Kelsey (Holly Springs, NC), Max Moses (Phoenix), Drew Bethoney (Valrico, FL), Evan Edmundson (Crosby, MN), Adrian Farradas (Miami), Jalen Foster (Scottsdale, AZ), Josh Kollman (Bothell, WA), Kaden Herbert (Georgetown, TX), Evan Wall (Salado, TX), Noah Vickery (Palo Cedro, CA), Daleth Washington (Indianapolis), Conor Harkins (Greenwich, CT), Ryan Birt (Plano, TX) and Justin Cave (Savannah, GA).