Area Boys Basketball: Wolves claw out win over Pioneers

Preston Rocheleau added 10 points and seven boards for Pierz which has lost three straight.

Milaca 37 46—83

Pierz 31 38—69

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 9, Lukas Otte 4, Johnathan Hopkins 7, Matt Tautges 34, Preston Rocheleau 10, Nick Scholl 5. FG 24-64 (37 percent), FT 13-20 (65 percent). 3-point 8-20 ( 40 percent). Overall: 2-19. Next: at Kimball 7:15 p.m. Friday.