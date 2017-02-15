Area Boys Basketball: Wolves claw out win over Pioneers
MILACA—Matt Tautges scored 34 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Pierz in the Pioneers' 83-69 non-conference loss to the Milaca Wolves Tuesday.
Preston Rocheleau added 10 points and seven boards for Pierz which has lost three straight.
Milaca 37 46—83
Pierz 31 38—69
PIERZ
Peter Schommer 9, Lukas Otte 4, Johnathan Hopkins 7, Matt Tautges 34, Preston Rocheleau 10, Nick Scholl 5. FG 24-64 (37 percent), FT 13-20 (65 percent). 3-point 8-20 ( 40 percent). Overall: 2-19. Next: at Kimball 7:15 p.m. Friday.