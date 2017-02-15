Men's Basketball: Unbeaten Team Body Armor rolls to 11th victory

Top performers for Body Armor were Anthony Kelley with 37 points and three rebounds and Aaron Otteson 24 points and three rebounds. Select Therapy's Jesse Smithson had 19 points and four rebounds and Jake Freeman eight points and eight rebounds.

In other games, Moe's Contracting and Landscaping defeated Justin, Clasen and Co. 74-64 as Mark Hoge supplied 33 points and nine rebounds and James Fort 16 points and three rebounds. JCC was led by Matt Ingman with 26 points and five rebounds and Luke Schramm 19 points and four rebounds.

S&W Guide Service defeated Lightly Seasoned 52-39. S&W's Josh Oseland contributed 12 points and eight rebounds and Alex Getty 12 points and two rebounds. Leading Lightly Seasoned were Kyle Oglesby with 16 points and five rebounds and Jake Christenson nine points and two rebounds.

Oak Lawn defeated Grand View Lodge Golf 54-52. Pacing Oak Lawn were Riley Kline with 24 points and five rebounds and Connor Bowman 11 points and three rebounds. Topping Grand View were Joel Martin with 15 points and three rebounds and Tim Johnson 12 points and four rebounds.

WAC Transportation defeated The Mambas 86-73 as Jon Hoffmann provided 25 points and five rebounds and Tony Tideman 22 points and two rebounds. The Mambas were led by Quentin Wiliford with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Ahmed Farah 18 points and eight rebounds.

American Family Insurance defeated Shep's 91-47. Leading American Family were Byron Ninham with 32 points and five rebounds and Joe Hoelscher 22 points and nine rebounds. Top performers for Shep's were Cole Oswald with 15 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Hunstad 11 points and five rebounds.

Double-elimination playoffs start Feb. 20.

Standings through Feb. 14

1. Team Body Armor 11-0

2. Moe's Contracting and Landscaping 10-1

3. American Family 9-2

4. Select Therapy 7-4 (holds head-to-head tie breaker)

5. WAC Transportation 7-4

6. The Mambas 5-6 (Holds head-to-head tie breaker)

7. S&W Guide Service 5-6

8. Grand View Lodge Golf 4-7 (holds head-to-head tie breaker)

9. Justin, Clasen and Company 4-7

10. Oak Lawn Tavern 3-8

11. Shep's 1-10

12. Lightly Seasoned 0-11