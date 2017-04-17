Twins drop opener of 4-game series with Indians

Jose Ramirez added two hits for Cleveland, and Francisco Lindor ran his hitting streak to 11 games as the Indians started a seven-game road trip in fine fashion after losing seven of their previous nine games.

Salazar (1-1) gave up seven hits and walked two batters in his six innings, but he only allowed one run and struck out seven.

Cleveland's Bryan Shaw and Andrew Miller each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Cody Allen gave up two hits in the ninth and walked Miguel Sano to load the bases, but he got Joe Mauer to fly out to record his third save in as many chances.

Kyle Gibson (0-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota, giving up three runs on eight hits. Mauer, Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario each had two hits for the Twins.

The two teams nearly split their 19 meetings last year with Cleveland winning 10 times. Salazar was on the poor end of the matchups, giving up 12 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings to Minnesota last season. Mauer entered the game 7 of 18 off Salazar. Grossman was 2 of 5.

But Monday the Indians were able to go back to the formula they rode to the World Series last year. Salazar escaped trouble early and the bullpen was strong late, along with some timely hitting.

The Twins left six runners on in the first three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the first. Salazar retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.

After Rosario's RBI single in the second opened the scoring for Minnesota, the Indians answered right back.

Brantley plated Yan Gomes with an RBI groundout in the third and Lindor scored on Edwin Encarnacion's line-drive single to left field three pitches later. Lindor is 9 of 14 in his career off Gibson. Gomes, who entered the game hitting .067, is 8 of 18 against Gibson.

NOTES: Cleveland manager Terry Francona said 2B Jason Kipnis could rejoin the team as early as Friday in his "best-case scenario." Kipnis has been on the disabled list all season due to right shoulder inflammation. Francona said Kipnis will play minor league rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday off. ... Minnesota CF Byron Buxton got the day off, as he has started the season with a .093 average. RF Max Kepler played his first game of the season in center field and went 1-for-5. ... Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey was a popular person pregame as he reconnected with many of his former coworkers with the Indians, with whom he spent the previous nine seasons. ... RHP Phil Hughes (2-0, 3.86 ERA) starts for Minnesota on Tuesday. Cleveland counters with RHP Josh Tomlin (0-2, 18.47).