High School Baseball: Warriors regroup, sweep Rocori

Overall: Brd 3-1, Roc 1-3

Next: Brainerd at Sartell 5 p.m. April 25

After suffering an 8-7 loss to Moorhead in a game they felt they should have won last week, the Brainerd Warriors were hoping to bounce back in a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader Tuesday against the Rocori Spartans at Adamson Field.

The Warriors rebounded in style as they swept Class 3A's 10th-ranked Spartans 8-4 and 8-6 on an overcast, 40-degree day that featured a downpour earlier in the day.

"We hit the ball better tonight than we have," Warriors coach Lowell Scearcy said, "and we got some clutch pitching and it turned out all right. Rocori is a very good team. We feel fortunate to have come out of this with two wins."

Brainerd improved to 3-0 in the CLC, 3-1 overall, with a well-pitched first game from starter Bryce Flanagan and reliever McCale Peterson. In Game Two, relievers Peterson and Colin Kleffman led the way after taking over for starter Braydon Borg.

"Bryce did a good job again," Scearcy said. "He's kind of a warhorse in there for us. He can always go in and throw. Then in the second game, both McCale and Colin, neither one has thrown much this year, we got some mileage out of them so that was a good thing to see. We also got some timely hits, especially in the first game."

Mac Brink finished the doubleheader 4-for-8 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kleffman, Flanagan, Peterson and Max Boran each had three hits on the night.

Game Two

Warriors 8, Rocori 6

Brink, Borg and Boran each had two hits as Brainerd rallied from a 5-3 first-inning deficit. The Warriors' 5-run second inning put the game away.

Borg started but did not retire a batter. He allowed base hits to three of the first four Rocori batters and two runs scored on bases-loaded walks.

Peterson relieved with the bases full, walked in a run and hit a batter before settling down to finish four innings. He struck out four, walked four, allowed no hits and two runs (1 earned).

Kleffman was summoned to the mound after Peterson walked the first two batters in the fifth. The junior right-hander struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit in three innings.

In the first, Brainerd scored on two wild pitches and Boran's RBI groundout.

Rocori's half of the first included an RBI single by Dylan Tebrake, three bases-loaded walks and a hit batsman with the bases jammed.

Kleffman's 2-run single in the second, Braydon Borg's RBI single and Chris Karels' sacrifice fly gave Brainerd an 8-5 lead in the top of the second.

Game Two

Brainerd 350 000 0—8 10 1

Rocori 500 010 0— 6 4 3

Brainerd: Braydon Borg, McCale Peterson (1), Colin Kleffman (5) and Mac Brink.

Rocori: Dylan Tebrake, Eli Backes (2) and Grant Thomes.

WP: Peterson.

LP: Dylan Tebrake.

2B: Brd-Will Peabody, Peterson

SB: Brd-Mac Brink, McCale Peterson, Chris Karels; R-William Huls

SF: Brd-Karels

RBIs: Brd-Max Boran, Colin Kleffman 2, Bryce Flanagan, Borg, Chris Karels; R-Tebrake, Matt Waletzko, Brandon Gill, Tylor Schroeder, Huls

LOB: Brd 7, R 7

Game One

Warriors 8, Rocori 6

Flanagan pitched six innings and four players each had two hits for Brainerd in the opener.

Flanagan (2-0) allowed seven hits and no walks with one strikeout. Peterson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

Brink, Kleffman, Flanagan and Peterson each collected two hits for the Warriors.

After Jordan Barth's RBI single in the first put Rocori up 1-0, the Warriors scored seven runs in the next three innings. Run-scoring hits were by Peterson (double) in the first, Brink in the second, Alex Haapajoki in the third and Kleffman in the sixth. Brink also drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the third.

Catcher Grant Thomes went 3-for-3 for Rocori.

Game One

Rocori 120 100 0—4 7 4

Brainerd 313 001 x—8 10 5

Rocori: Nick Penick, Eli Emerson (6) and Grant Thomes.

Brainerd: Bryce Flanagan, McCale Peterson (7) and Cole Kubesh.

WP: Flanagan.

LP: Penick.

2B: Brd-Flanagan, Peterson

SB: Brd-Mac Brink, Chad Orsburn; R-William Huls 2, Max Fuchs, Mason Primus

RBIs: Brd-Peterson, Mac Brink 2, Alex Haapajoki, Colin Kleffman; R-Jordan Barth, Grant Thomes,

DP: R 2

LOB: Brd 6, R 6