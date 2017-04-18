Area Girls Golf: Cards finish 5th

Team scores: 1-Crookston 367, 2-Barnesville 397, 3-Thief River Falls 399, 4-Moorhead 412, 5-Staples-Motley 418, 6-Pelican Rapids 428, 7-Roseau 432, 8-Hawley 464, 9-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 486

Individual medalist: Jill Safransky (TRF) 88

Staples-Motley results: Leah Bestland 100, Alix Peterson 103, Adrianna Dickey 107, Bo Erholtz 107, Ava Schneider 108,

Next: Staples-Motley hosts Cardinal Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Pierz places 3rd

LESTER PRAIRIE—Brittany Talberg paced the third-place Pierz Pioneers with a nine-hole round of 50 in the Central Minnesota Conference Meet at ShadowBrooke Golf Course Tuesday.

Team scores: 1-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 184, 2-Osakis 186, 3-Pierz 213, 4-Paynesville 227, 5-Howard Lake/Waverly 239

Individual medalist: Alayna Eldred (O) 37

Pierz results: Brittany Talberg 50, Kami Athman 54, Abby Nelson 54, Katie LeBlanc 55, Emily Virnig 56, Ellie Fischer 61

Next: Pierz in Milaca Invite at Stone's Throw Golf Course 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Johnson paces Pillager

BATTLE LAKE—Charlea Johnson scored a team-low 109 for the Pillager Huskies during Tuesday's Quad County Conference Meet at Balmoral Golf Course.

Team scores: 1-Ortonville 387, 2-Ottertail Central 428, 3-West Central Area 464

Individual medalist: Karina Kaska Ortonville 81

Pillager results: Charlea Johnson 109, Bailey Knoblauch 113, Abby Koel 125

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Cragun's Legacy Courses Monday.

Gaulke leads Gobblers

RUSH CITY—Amy Gaulke led the Aitkin Gobblers with a round of 110 in the Great River Conference Meet at Bull Rush Golf Course Tuesday.

Aitkin results: Amy Gaulke 110, Heather Gaulke 118, Ellie McMillan 129

Next: Aitkin in Milaca Invite at Stone's Throw Golf Course 11 a.m. Wednesday.