    College Softball: Wennerstrand player of week in MIAC

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:05 p.m.

    College of St. Benedict shortstop Sara Wennerstrand, a junior from Baxter, was named the MIAC Softball Player of the Week Monday.

    Wennerstrand batted .438 last week to help CSB go 3-1 and improve to 11-1 in the MIAC. She had seven hits, two hits in three of the four games she played in.

    She went 2-for-4 with a double in a 6-3 Game One win over Augsburg, 2-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth in a 3-2 win in Game Two. Wennerstrand also went 2-for-4 with an RBI to end the game in CSB's 9-1, 6-inning win over St. Olaf.

    Wennerstrand ranks second in the MIAC in RBIs (31) and hits (42).

    The Blazers are scheduled to play a doubleheader against Hamline in St. Paul Wednesday.

