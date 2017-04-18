College Softball: Wennerstrand player of week in MIAC

She went 2-for-4 with a double in a 6-3 Game One win over Augsburg, 2-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth in a 3-2 win in Game Two. Wennerstrand also went 2-for-4 with an RBI to end the game in CSB's 9-1, 6-inning win over St. Olaf.

Wennerstrand ranks second in the MIAC in RBIs (31) and hits (42).

The Blazers are scheduled to play a doubleheader against Hamline in St. Paul Wednesday.