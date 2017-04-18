College Baseball: DeChaine receives weekly GPAC honor

DeChaine collected five hits in 13 at-bats for a .385 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs to help the Mustangs to a 3-1 week, including a 3-0 slate in the GPAC with three wins against Mount Marty College.

DeChaine went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Mustangs' 11-7 loss against fifth-ranked Bellevue University. He slugged a home run in last Saturday's 10-6 victory against Mount Marty to give him five home runs in a 6-game stretch.