    College Baseball: DeChaine receives weekly GPAC honor

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:05 p.m.

    SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Morningside College's Nathan DeChaine, junior third baseman from Brainerd, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for April 10-16.

    DeChaine collected five hits in 13 at-bats for a .385 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs to help the Mustangs to a 3-1 week, including a 3-0 slate in the GPAC with three wins against Mount Marty College.

    DeChaine went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Mustangs' 11-7 loss against fifth-ranked Bellevue University. He slugged a home run in last Saturday's 10-6 victory against Mount Marty to give him five home runs in a 6-game stretch.

