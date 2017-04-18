Area Baseball: Dykoff leads W-DC over Pillager

The junior shutout the Huskies over seven innings, He struck out nine, walked one and allowed six hits.

He also drove in the winning run in the fourth inning. Max Phillips hit a double and Dykhoff drove him in with a single.

Pillager's Chris Ringler kept Pillager close. The senior threw 48 pitches in six innings. He allowed the one unearned run on three hits. He struck out and walked none.

Ridge Hunstad collected two hits for the Huskies.

Pillager 0 6 2

Wadena-DC 1 3 0

WP: Jake Dykhoff. LP: Chris Ringler. 2B: WDC-Max Phillips. Conference: P 3-2, WDC 3-2. Overall: P 4-3, WDC 5-2. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Friday; Parkers Prairie at Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Foley 10, Little Falls 0

LITTLE FALLS—Adam Josephson accounted for two of Little Falls' four hits as Class 3A's fourth-ranked Flyers were shutout 10-0 by the Foley Falcons in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday.

Foley 10 16 1

Little Falls 0 4 1

WP: Jake Thorsten. LP: Derek Poser. Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 2-1. Next: Zimmerman at Little Falls 5 p.m. Thursday.