Girls Golf: Wallace paces Warriors to 4th
COLD SPRING—Julia Wallace carded an 82, one stroke from medalist honors, to lead the Brainerd Warriors to fourth in Tuesday's Central Lakes Conference meet at Rich Spring Golf Club.
Annika Christiansen fired a 94 and Abby Pohlkamp shot 97 for the Warriors.
Team scores: 1-Alexandria 346, 2-Sartell 361, 3-Willmar 365, 4-Brainerd 372, 5-St. Cloud Tech 377, 6-Fergus Falls 391, 7-St. Cloud Apollo/SR 462
Individual medalist: Grace Sawyer (W) 81
Brainerd results: 2-Julia Wallace 82, Annika Christiansen 94, Abby Pohlkamp 97, Alex Menghini 99, Maggie Mattson 100, Ellie Bymark 103
Conference standings: 1-Alexandria 16, 2-Sartell 13, 3-Brainerd 12, 4-Willman 9, 5-St. Cloud Tech 8.5, 6-Fergus Falls, 7.5, 7-Rocori 4, 8-St. Cloud apollo/SR 2
Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference Meet, Territory Golf Club, St. Cloud, 3:30 p.m. Friday.