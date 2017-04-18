Boys Golf: Warriors 4th at Wapicada
SAUK RAPIDS—Jack Evans tied for third with a 77 to propel the Brainerd Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Tuesday's Central Lakes Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club.
Brainerd's Gavin Metz shot an 81 and Cody Evans recorded an 85. Erik Stoxen's 88 handed the Warriors a team score of 331.
Team scores: 1-Alexandria 324, 2-Sartell 328, 3-St. Cloud Tech 330, 4-Brainerd 331, 5-Fergus Falls 346, 6t-Rocori 349, 6t-Willmar 349, 8-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 375
Individual medalist: Levi Hauser 74
Brainerd results: 3t-Jack Evans 77, Gavin Metz 81, Cody Evans 85, Erik Stoxen 88, Luke Johnson 89, Danny Olson 91
Conference standings: 1-Alexandria 15, 2-Brainerd 13, 3t-St. Cloud Tech 11, 3t-Sartell 11, 5-Fergus Falls 10, 6-Willmar 5.5, 7-Rocori 3.5, 8-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Next: Brainerd in Pequot Lakes Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses 1 p.m. Thursday.