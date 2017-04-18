Area Track and Field: Jacobs' 2 wins pace Aitkin boys
ONAMIA—Spencer Jacobs won the high jump and triple jump and was second in the long jump for the Aitkin Gobbler boys who placed third out of four teams at Tuesday's Onamia Invite.
Cody VanNurden and Hunter Moe finished second in the 100 hurdles and 800-meter run, respectively.
Ramsey Moe leaped to first in the long jump (14-4) and was second in triple jump for the Gobbler girls who finished fourth out of five teams. Nicole Courtemanche topped the field in girls high jump at 4-10.
The Gobbler boys 4x400 relay was first and the girls finished second in the 4x200 relay.