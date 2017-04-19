Area Baseball: Rangers wrangle up Dragons
PINE CITY-- Noah Gindorff went 2-3 with two runs, one RBI, and one double during the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 10-7 win over the Pine City Dragons Monday.
C-I's Austin Davis recorded two RBIs, one run and a double. Beau Sanford tallied two runs and a double and Eli Winegarner posted two RBIs and one run.
Pine City 7 9 1
Crosby-Ironton 10 9 3
WP: John Jacobson. LP: Jake Lunceford. 2B: CI-Beau Sanford, Noah Gindorff, Austin Davis. Overall: CI 2-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Proctor 4:30 p.m. Thursday.