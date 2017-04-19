Area Girls Golf: Pierz golfers Talberg, LeBlanc shoot 89 at Milaca
MILACA—On a chilly day on the course, Pierz golfers Brittany Talberg and Katie LeBlanc shot an 89 finishing 12 shots behind the winning team from Big Lake at the Milaca Invite at Stone's Throw Golf Course.
The Aitkin team of Amy Gaulke and Ellie McMillan shot 99 which put them in the middle of the pack.
Team scores: 1-Milaca 172, 2-Andover 174, 3-Cambridge 174, 4-Big Lake 178, 5-Pierz 187, 6-Rogers 188, 7-Cathedral 190, 8-Becker 194, 9-St. Francis 194, 10-Foley 196, 11-Albany 200, 12-Pine City 207, 13-Mora 235, 14-Melrose 245, 15- Aitkin
Individual medalist: Autumn Gryczkowski-Ashley Werner (BL) 78
Aitkin results: Amy Gaulke-Elle McMillan 99
Pierz results: Brittany Talberg-Katie LeBlanc 89, Kami Athman-Emily Virnig 98, Abby Nelson-Elle Fischer 105.