Area Track and Field: Flyer boys win 5 events
COLD SPRING—Hunter Zupko, Drew Peterson, Tyler Schlattman and Tyler Moore won events for Little Falls as the Flyer boys team finished third at Tuesday's Ed Babcock Invitational.
Zupko paced the 1600 run (4:40.51), Peterson won the 400 dash (53.08), Schlattman won the 800 (2:12.03) and Moore won the 3200 run (9:48.54. The Flyers' 4x400 relay of Peterson, Hunter Zupko, Moore and Thomas Zupko also triumphed (3:38.90).
The Flyers' Mitchel Schirmers was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (45.54).
In the girls meet, the Flyers' Sophia Sowada won the high jump (4-11) as Little Falls placed third. The Flyers' Amari Riley was second in shot put (38-11.5 and discus (99-0).