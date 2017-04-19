Area Track and Field: Flyer boys win 5 events

Zupko paced the 1600 run (4:40.51), Peterson won the 400 dash (53.08), Schlattman won the 800 (2:12.03) and Moore won the 3200 run (9:48.54. The Flyers' 4x400 relay of Peterson, Hunter Zupko, Moore and Thomas Zupko also triumphed (3:38.90).

The Flyers' Mitchel Schirmers was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (45.54).

In the girls meet, the Flyers' Sophia Sowada won the high jump (4-11) as Little Falls placed third. The Flyers' Amari Riley was second in shot put (38-11.5 and discus (99-0).