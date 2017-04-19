Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

The weekly fee of $11 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events, visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.

Tasting event

A limited number of tickets remain for the third annual Tapped and Corked tasting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Northern Pacific Event Space in Brainerd.

Tickets may be ordered online at www.brainerdsportsboosters.org or purchased at Cash Wise Liquor in Baxter or Brainerd. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

Food will be provided by Von Hanson's Meat Market, Papa Murphy's Take and Bake Pizza, Olive Garden, Morey's Seafood Market and Ernie's on Gull Lake.

The event will feature a brewers challenge between Jack Pine, Big Axe and Roundhouse.

Non-sampling designated drivers will be admitted free. All those attending must be at least 21.