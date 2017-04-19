Area Boys Golf: Gobblers pace GRC meet
RUSH CITY—Aitkin's Sam Sadlowsky finished one shot off the pace during Tuesday's Great River Conference meet at Bull Rush Golf Course.
The Gobblers won the meet with 357 points, four better than runner-up Rush City.
Team scores: 1-Aitkin 357, 2-Rush City 361, 3-Braham 366, 4-Pine City 370, 5-Barnum 415, 6-Mille Lacs 435, 7-Hinckley-Finlayson 454, 8-Moose Lake-Willow River 463, 8-East Central 539
Individual medalist: Alex Kurvers (B) 83
Aitkin results: Tom Petersen, Nick Smith 90, Eli Provost 90, Sam Sadlowsky 84, Dale Petersen 114