Hockey: W-DC's Woods advances to Spring Hockey Festival

Woods participated in the District 15 tryouts and made it through two rounds—from 30 boys down to 20. Other W-DC hockey players trying out included Cole Bergland, Brady Domier, Josh Dykhoff, Andrew Kine, and Cooper Reed.

Purpose of the CCM High-Performance Program is to identify, train, educate and evaluate Minnesota's best hockey players. Competition throughout the program gives each player the opportunity to measure themselves against others in his age group, gain knowledge about his development and be exposed to outstanding coaching.

Woods, along with the District 15 team, will compete in three games at the Spring Festival in Duluth. The top 120 players from the Spring Festival will be selected to train at the CCM High Performance 14 Development Camp in St. Cloud.