Vikings announce full regular season schedule for 2017

It’s not out of the question the Vikings in the opener against the Saints could face running back Adrian Peterson, who has left the team as a free agent after 10 Minnesota seasons. Peterson remains unsigned, and his most recent free-agent visit was to New Orleans.

The Vikings last opened the season on Monday Night Football in 2015, and it didn’t go well. They were manhandled 20-3 at San Francisco.

Minnesota’s game against Cleveland in London was set for Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m. CDT, with the Browns being the home team in the game televised by the NFL Network. Minnesota’s bye then follows in Week 9.

The Vikings will play at Detroit on Thanksgiving for the second straight year, with the game on Nov. 23. Minnesota last year lost to the Lions 16-13 on the holiday. That’s Minnesota’s only Thursday game of the season.

The Vikings will close the season in 2017 the same way they did in 2016. They will play at Green Bay on Dec. 23 in the next-to-last game and play host to Chicago in the finale on Dec. 31.

The game against the Packers will be nationally televised on a Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the opener, Minnesota also will play on Monday Night Football on Oct. 9 at Chicago.

Over the past decade, the only other time the Vikings have opened at home was in 2012. They defeated Jacksonville 26-23.

Here is the complete Vikings schedule:

Week 1 | Monday, Sept. 11 | vs. New Orleans Saints | 6:10 PM | ESPN

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 17 | at Pittsburgh Steelers | Noon | FOX

Week 3 | Sunday, Sept 24 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | FOX

Week 4 | Sunday, Oct. 1 | vs. Detroit Lions | Noon | FOX

Week 5 | Monday, Oct. 9 | at Chicago Bears | 7:30 PM | ESPN

Week 6 | Sunday, Oct. 15 | vs. Green Bay Packers | Noon* | FOX

Week 7 | Sunday, Oct. 22 | vs. Baltimore Ravens | Noon* | CBS

Week 8 | Sunday, Oct. 29 | at Cleveland Browns (London) | 8:30 AM | NFLN

Week 9 | BYE WEEK

Week 10 | Sunday, Nov. 12 | at Washington Redskins | Noon* | FOX

Week 11 | Sunday, Nov. 19 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | Noon* | FOX

Week 12 | Thursday, Nov. 23 | at Detroit Lions | 11:30 AM | FOX

Week 13 | Sunday, Dec. 3 | at Atlanta Falcons | Noon* | FOX

Week 14 | Sunday, Dec. 10 | at Carolina Panthers | Noon* | CBS

Week 15 | Sunday, Dec. 17 | vs. Cincinnati Bengals | Noon* | CBS

Week 16 | Saturday, Dec. 23 | at Green Bay Packers | 7:30 PM | NBC

Week 17 | Sunday, Dec. 31 | vs. Chicago Bears | Noon* | FOX

*Game time could be changed.