The NFL schedule officially will be released at 7 p.m., but a number of dates already are known.

The Chicago Tribune reported the Vikings will play at Chicago on Monday Night Football on Oct. 9 and that the Bears will play at Minnesota to close the regular season on Jan. 3

The Athletic reported that Minnesota's game in London against Cleveland will be on Oct. 29.

It's not out of the question the Vikings in the opener against the Saints could face running back Adrian Peterson, who has left the team as a free agent after 10 Minnesota seasons. Peterson remains unsigned, and his most recent free-agent visit was to New Orleans.

The Vikings last opened the season on Monday Night Football in 2015, and it didn't go well. They were manhandled 20-3 at San Francisco.