Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers avenge last year's loss to Crusaders
ST. CLOUD—Jacob Hagestuen-David Curtiss improved to 3-0 with a victory at No. 1 doubles for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 5-2 win over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Thursday.
Nathan Hagestuen, Joel Fremling and Hunter Westerlund won singles matches and Tucker Schwartz-Jaren Johnson won at No. 2 doubles for Aitkin which avenged a 4-3 loss to the Crusaders last season.
Aitkin 5, Cathedral 2
Singles
No. 1: Paul Decker (C) def. Josh Carlberg 6-2, 6-3
No. 2: Nathan Hagestuen (A) def. Jacob Stolzenberg 6-0, 6-2
No. 3: Joel Fremling (A) def. Jonah Prom 6-0, 6-1
No. 4: Hunter Westerlund (A) def. Sam Stolzenberg 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1: Jacob Hagestuen-David Curtiss (A) def. Losha Schreifels-Ryan Ferris 6-1, 6-4
No. 2: Tucker Schwartz-Jaren Johnson (A) def. Brad Reuter-Collin Mitchell 6-4, 6-1
No. 3: Keagan Kearney-Robbie Jandik (C) def. Dakota Perry-James Much 6-4, 6-4
Overall: A 2-1. Next: Aitkin at Hibbing 3 p.m. Friday.