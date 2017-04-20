Nathan Hagestuen, Joel Fremling and Hunter Westerlund won singles matches and Tucker Schwartz-Jaren Johnson won at No. 2 doubles for Aitkin which avenged a 4-3 loss to the Crusaders last season.

Aitkin 5, Cathedral 2

Singles

No. 1: Paul Decker (C) def. Josh Carlberg 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Nathan Hagestuen (A) def. Jacob Stolzenberg 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Joel Fremling (A) def. Jonah Prom 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Hunter Westerlund (A) def. Sam Stolzenberg 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jacob Hagestuen-David Curtiss (A) def. Losha Schreifels-Ryan Ferris 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Tucker Schwartz-Jaren Johnson (A) def. Brad Reuter-Collin Mitchell 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Keagan Kearney-Robbie Jandik (C) def. Dakota Perry-James Much 6-4, 6-4

Overall: A 2-1. Next: Aitkin at Hibbing 3 p.m. Friday.