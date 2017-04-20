Area Boys Golf: Pioneers finish 2nd at CMC Meet
PIERZ—Alex Poster scored a 43 for Pierz to lift the Pioneers to second place during Thursday's Central Minnesota Conference Meet at Pierz Golf Course.
Logan Herold shot a 44 and Alex Wilson finished with a 46 for the Pioneers.
Team scores: 1-Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 179, 2-Pierz 181, 3-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 182, 4-Maple Lake 188, 5-Osakis 203, 6-Howard Lake/Waverly 206, 7-Paynesville 223
Individual medalist: Nathan Vossen (EVW/Kimball) 40
Pierz results: 4t-Alex Poster 43, Logan Herold 44, Alex Wilson 46, Nick Scholl 48, Brandon Funk 50, Isaac Stangl 52
Next: Pierz in Pre-Section 6-2A Meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club, Sartell, 9:30 a.m. Monday.