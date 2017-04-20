Area Girls Golf: Rangers place 3rd at W-H-A Invite

The Rangers placed third as a team with Anne Fleming tying for fourth and Annika Severson tying for sixth.

Team scores: 1-Park Rapids 437, 2-Bemidji 447, 3-Crosby-Ironton 461

Individual medalist: Justine Day (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley) 94

Crosby-Ironton results: 3-Sam Gutzman 102, 4t-Anne Fleming 103, 6t-Annika Severson 105

Next: C-I in Brainerd Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses, 8:30 a.m. Saturday.