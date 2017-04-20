Area Track and Field: W-DC sweeps Pillager Invite

Other W-DC winners were Josh Daigneault (400 dash), Cody Wheeler (pole vault), Mikaela Malone (100 dash) and Kennedy Gravelle (1600 run).

Pillager's Julia Johnson won the high jump, pole vault and triple jump to help the Huskies finish second with Bethany Gielow, who won the 800 and 1600 runs.

Zacc Gilbertson won the 110 hurdles for the Pillager boys who finished second.

Winners from the third place Pine River-Backus Tigers were Sidney Lodge (3200 run), Olivia Adkins (300 hurdles) and Shayna Moore (triple jump).

Joe Manning won the 800 run and triple jump and Nate Wosmek won the 110 hurdles for the fifth-place PR-B boys.

Gobblers eighth

FINLAYSON—Spencer Jacobs and Nicole Courtemanche placed second in the high jump for the Aitkin Gobblers in the East Central Eagle Invite Thursday.

Jacobs cleared 5-foot-2 for the boys, who finished eighth. He was fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay with Hunter Moe, Darian Karsiko and Brady Taylor.

Courtemanche cleared the bar at 4-8 and Ramsey Moe added a third-place finish in the triple jump.