Area Baseball: Flyers silence Thunder

Adam Josephson picked up the win for the Flyers.

Zimmerman 3 6 2

Little Falls 8 8 1

WP: Adam Josephson. LP: Nathan Carlin. 2B: LF-Jake Kapphahn. Conference: LF 3-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Hutchinson 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Pierz sweeps

HOWARD Lake—Preston Rocheleau struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter in a 7-0 one-hit shutout for Class 2A's seventh-ranked Pierz Pioneers over Howard Lake-Waverly in Game One of Thursday's Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader.

Despite four errors and being outhit 12-8, the Pioneers prevailed 13-7 in Game Two. Brett Kapsner picked up the win with Matt Kummet earning a save.

Alec Lochner was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the opener for the unbeaten Pioneers. Lane Girtz also contributed a double.

Lochner doubled again in the nightcap and drove in three runs. Matt Tautges and Rocheleau added doubles.

Game One

Pierz 7 8 0

HL-Waverly 0 1 2

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Trevor Olund. 2B: P-Lane Girtz, Alec Lochner.

Game Two

Pierz 13 8 4

HL-Waverly 7 12 1

WP: Brett Kapsner. LP: Jared Painschaub. 2B: P-Matt Tautges, Preston Rocheleau, Alec Lochner. Conference: P 3-0. Overall: P 5-0. Next: Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at St. John's University 7 p.m. Friday.