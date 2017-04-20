Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Baseball: Flyers silence Thunder

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:11 p.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs for Class 3A's fifth-ranked Little Falls Flyers, who bounced back from two straight losses to defeat the Zimmerman Thunder 8-3 in Thursday's Granite Ridge Conference game.

    Adam Josephson picked up the win for the Flyers.

    Zimmerman 3 6 2

    Little Falls 8 8 1

    WP: Adam Josephson. LP: Nathan Carlin. 2B: LF-Jake Kapphahn. Conference: LF 3-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Hutchinson 4:30 p.m. Friday.

    Pierz sweeps

    HOWARD Lake—Preston Rocheleau struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter in a 7-0 one-hit shutout for Class 2A's seventh-ranked Pierz Pioneers over Howard Lake-Waverly in Game One of Thursday's Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader.

    Despite four errors and being outhit 12-8, the Pioneers prevailed 13-7 in Game Two. Brett Kapsner picked up the win with Matt Kummet earning a save.

    Alec Lochner was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the opener for the unbeaten Pioneers. Lane Girtz also contributed a double.

    Lochner doubled again in the nightcap and drove in three runs. Matt Tautges and Rocheleau added doubles.

    Game One

    Pierz 7 8 0

    HL-Waverly 0 1 2

    WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Trevor Olund. 2B: P-Lane Girtz, Alec Lochner.

    Game Two

    Pierz 13 8 4

    HL-Waverly 7 12 1

    WP: Brett Kapsner. LP: Jared Painschaub. 2B: P-Matt Tautges, Preston Rocheleau, Alec Lochner. Conference: P 3-0. Overall: P 5-0. Next: Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at St. John's University 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsBaseballLittle Falls FlyersPierz Pioneers
    Advertisement