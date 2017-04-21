Boys Golf: Warriors, Evans in hunt after Day One

For speed of play purposes, 14 teams opened the two-day tournament on the par 73 Bobby's Legacy, while seven teams, including West Fargo, played on the par 72 Dutch Legacy. The team's will switch courses during Friday's final round.

Moen's round was made even more memorable as he aced the 120-yard eighth hole.

A strong field will be chasing Moen in Friday's final round, including Brainerd's Jack Evans, who fired a 3-over 75.

"It's going to take making short putts," said Evans. "I missed a few of those today. (Friday) there are some gettable holes on Bobby's. There's more birdies to be made, I think, so if we can take advantage of the holes that we should, I can go lower."

--- --- --- --- ---

Pequot Lakes Invite

Individual highlight: West Fargo's Hunter Moen shot a 69, including a hole-in-one

Team highlights: Moorhead paced the field by three strokes

Next: Aitkin, Brainerd, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus and Staples-Motley in final round of Pequot Lakes invite, Cragun's Legacy Courses, 10 a.m. Friday

--- --- --- --- ---

Evans opened with a 1-over 37 on the front nine and came in with a 38 for his 75 that put him tied for seventh individually after Round One.

He opened his round with a bogey, but answered with a birdie on the 490-yard par 5 second hole. He also birdied the 469-yard par 5 seventh hole, but gave the stroke back with a bogey on hole eight.

"My wedge play and irons were good," Evans said. "Just around the greens was good. Putting was a bit of a struggle. Overall, I hit the ball pretty decent, but I just didn't capitalize on some opportunities. There's some shots I really want back."

The junior captain also birdied holes 10 and 17, but carded a double bogey and three bogeys on the back.

Warrior teammates Gavin Metz and Erik Stoxen shot matching 79s. Stoxen birdied the par 5 18th to break 80. Cody Evans shot 82 helping Brainerd to its 315.

Staples-Motley's Beck Erholtz carded three birdies, but three double bogeys shot the eighth-grader's final score to 78. The second-year varsity player made just one other bogey and tallied 12 pars.

"I needed to minimize mistakes," said Erholtz. "I three-putted one of those holes. I hit a drive in a sand trap. Most of my big holes were just errant tee shots and I hit into places that I had to punch out." Erholtz said he was pin hunting from 150 to 130 yards as his mid irons were in midseason form. He also enjoyed success with his lag putting. The conditions weren't ideal for the young player, however.

"The conditions were tough," he said. "It was wet for a little bit and then it started to get nicer. It was cold and really windy. You had to keep the ball down today.

"It was hard for me today because I already don't hit the ball anywhere. I just had to keep it down the middle and hope for those pars."

Finn Erholtz shot 82, Tyler Helling 84 and Jack Benson 94 to land the Cardinals in 12th place with a 338 after Day One.

Max Tangen's 86 paced Pequot Lakes to a 16th-place 358. One stroke back was Aitkin, which was led by Sam Sadlowsky's 85.

Brady Raph's 80 and Nate Brasel's 82 powered Pine River-Backus to a 362. Crosby-Ironton finished with a 373. Casey Finnerty fired an 84 to lead the Rangers.

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 300, 2-Sheyenne, N.D. 303, 3-Brainerd 315,4- Rosemount 316, 5-West Fargo 320, 6-Hill-Murray 324, 7-Monticello 330, 8-Grand Rapids 334,9-Roseau 335, 10-Bemidji 335, 11-Hermantown 337, 12-Staples-Motley 338, 13-International Falls 339, 14-Detroit Lakes 348, 15-East Grand Forks 354, 16-Pequot Lakes 358, 17-Aitkin 359, 18-Crookston 361, 19-Pine River-Backus 362, 20-Crosby-Ironton 373

First round leader: Hunter Moen (West Fargo) 69

Aitkin results: Tom Petersen 91, Nick Smith 92, Eli Provost 91, Sam Sadlowsky 85,

Brainerd results: Jack Evans 75, Gavin Metz 79, Erik Stoxen 79, Danny Olson 85, Cody Evans 82, Luke Anderson 93

Crosby-Ironton results: Casey Finnerty 84, Brehndan Knox 99, Cayden Turk 89, Colton Turk 101, Carson Turk 112

Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 92, Max Tangen 86, John Marchwick 93, Tyson Kramer 102, Henry Neva 99, Tyler Seeling 87

Pine River-Backus results: Nate Brasel 82, Brady Raph 80, Keenan Dahl 100, Troy Staples 112, Beau Broom 100, Evan Koering 121

Staples-Motley results: Beck Erholtz 78, Tyler Helling 84, Jack Benson 94, Finn Erholtz 82, Alex Giza 109, Jack Adamietz 123