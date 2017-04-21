Top Minnesota hoops recruit Wright considering Gophers

This was never the plan, but plans often change in college recruiting. That much became evident for Wright when Archie Miller, the Dayton coach he committed to, took the head job at Indiana.

Wright was granted his release from Dayton soon after and was back at Square 1 in the recruiting process he thought he completed last fall. And while the news of Miller's departure initially shook the Champlin Park point guard, the renewed process is paying dividends.

Wright averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season while leading the Rebels to the Class 4A state title game for the second time in three seasons. The stellar senior campaign earned him Minnesota Mr. Basketball honors and opened eyes in the college coaching ranks.

"I feel like it improved my stock a lot," Wright said. "I proved what I can do for the coaches that didn't see me. So a lot of new schools reached out that I haven't talked to before. I think I proved that I could play at that level to a lot of new schools."

Wright, ranked 158th in the nation in the Class of 2017 by 24/7 sports, said about 15 schools have reached out since he got his release from Dayton, including Baylor, Butler, Colorado, Indiana — where Miller is now coach — and, yes, the Gophers. Dayton is still a possibility, too.

Minnesota was Wright's runner-up last fall when he picked Dayton. The Gophers picked up a commitment from Isaiah Washington, a four-star point guard from the Bronx, N.Y., days before Wright committed, which cooled the 6-foot point guard's interest despite Minnesota's attempt to sell him on the possibility that the two point guards could coexist.

Yet here the Gophers are again, right back in the hunt for a local standout after initially swinging and missing on the loaded crop of in-state talent the Class of 2017 had to offer.

"I still like Minnesota. Nothing has changed with them," Wright said. "I've been talking to (assistant coach) Ben (Johnson) and (head coach Richard) Pitino. Minnesota, it's home. I'm close with a lot of those guys on that team. I'm close with (Cretin-Derham Hall forward) Daniel Oturu, the 2018 commit. Those are guys are just people I've talked to on a daily basis. They had a great year, and I think this upcoming season they'll have another good year."

While this is Wright's second rodeo, he's not planning on rushing matters. He said Wednesday he still has "at least" 50 days left to make his choice. And since he only used two of his five allotted official visits last fall, he can take three more this spring.

Wright has no timeline for when he might make those visits or make his final decision, but he does think he'll begin to cut his list in the next week or two.

"The reason I opened my recruitment, I just had to do what was best for me," Wright said. "I just wanted to weigh all my options and see where it'd be best for me to play my next years of college basketball. ... Right now I'm letting everything come at once and seeing what'll be best for me after I sit down and talk with family and Coach Al."

