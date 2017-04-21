Minnesota Wild on the edge ... again

"We aren't looking at the next three games now," veteran winger Zach Parise said. "We can't look at Game 6. We can't look at Game 7. We need to worry about tomorrow and try to bring that same work ethic and that same pace."

The Wild trail the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in the best-of-seven series that continues with a 2 p.m. puck drop Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

That leaves the Wild absolutely no margin for error.

"We (have to win) three games yet," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "So, no matter how we look at it, the pressure's all on us."

Does that pressure change hands if the Wild can somehow gut out a win over the Blues in Game 5? With the Wild hosting a potential Game 7, that would make Game 6 back in St. Louis essentially a must-win for the Blues, right?

Heck, Blues winger Ryan Reaves even talked about how his team gave the Wild new life after failing to close it out a couple days ago.

"I don't know," Boudreau said. "You can talk about it."

Well, winger Charlie Coyle is certainly talking about it, well aware that a win could change things in the best-of-seven series.

"All of a sudden, they're second guessing," Coyle hypothesized. "You know, even though they're still in the driver's seat, they're second guessing, and the pressure's on. Now they're thinking, 'We are going back home, Game 6, if we lose this one, it's Game 7 back in their barn,' and they're starting to doubt themselves. It's such a mental thing."

While there are surely other Wild players who feel the same way, no one else would take the bait.

"It's tough to say because this series has been so tight," winger Nino Niederreiter said. "We have to keep our focus on Game 5."

The series thus far has been so close, the Wild shouldn't have trouble imagining a comeback.They haven't allowed more than two goals — excluding an empty-netter in Game 3 — in any game. In fact, the Blues only have three non-empty-net goals from their forwards, and none from superstar sniper Vladimir Tarasenko.

"Well, that's saying something," Boudreau said. "Still, all of a sudden one of them could break out and get four (goals) tomorrow, so it's not a sitting there and patting ourselves on the on the back type of thing."

And while the Wild have played well enough to be the team up 3-1, they know there's nothing they can do about it now except prepare for Game 5.

"I feel like our team feels pretty confident in here," center Erik Haula said. "We feel like we've been playing fairly well and it's 3-1. It is what it is right now. We want to go out there and play the best game so far."

"And I think we can be a lot better," speedy winger Jason Zucker added. "You know, they're obviously a great team. We have to make sure we're playing our game and that we're pushing for a full 60 minutes."