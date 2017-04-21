Baseball: Warrior freshmen teams win 2 of 4 against Rocori

In Game Two, Konnor Wicklund and Izaak Schneider each had two hits for Brainerd. Tayden Holden pitched five innings with five strikeouts. Carter Brau pitched one-third of an inning and took the loss.

Group Two swept Rocori 7-2 and 8-4.

In Game One, Michael Laber and Zeus Schlegel had two hits apiece for Brainerd. Mason Argir started and went one inning with two strikeouts. Asher Jeremiason pitched three innings and struck out two. Zeus Schlegel pitched the final inning.

In Game two, Mason Argir, Preston Schlegel and Jared Senger had the Brainerd hits.

Tanner Nickey pitched four innings, striking out seven. Laber pitched the final inning, striking out one.